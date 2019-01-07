JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Jefferson County say a woman stole more than $58,000 from a parent teacher organization. They announced the accusations against Jessica Tafoya on Monday.

Tafoya worked with the Jefferson Academy Charter School PTO as treasurer. Investigators say the money was stolen between 2015 and 2017.

New officers for the organization in 2017 noticed discrepancies and asked the sheriff’s office to investigate. Investigators discovered transactions between the work accounts and her personal accounts.

Tafoya turned herself in on Jan. 4.