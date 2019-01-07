  • CBS4On Air

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man charged in a deadly road rage incident, in which he is accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and wounding three people, including the boy’s mother and younger brother, appeared in court on Monday morning. The court entered a not guilty plea for Jeremy Webster after his defense attorneys asked for another continuance.

jeremy webster arrested Not Guilty Plea For Jeremy Webster, Suspect In Deadly Road Rage Shooting

Suspect Jeremy Webster arrested on June 14, 2018. (credit: CBS)

Previously, attorneys have told the judge that they need more time to understand the 23-year-old’s mental health history.

jeremy webster Not Guilty Plea For Jeremy Webster, Suspect In Deadly Road Rage Shooting

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

Authorities have said the June 14, 2018 shooting outside a Westminster dentist office was prompted by road rage.

bigelow family blurred credit gofundme Not Guilty Plea For Jeremy Webster, Suspect In Deadly Road Rage Shooting

Bigelow family (credit: GoFundMe)

They say Webster followed Meghan Bigelow, 41, into the parking lot after a traffic incident and opened fire, killing her 13-year-old son, Vaughn Bigelow.

westminster shooting thursday frame 18290 Not Guilty Plea For Jeremy Webster, Suspect In Deadly Road Rage Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Meghan Bigelow and her 8-year-old son, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.

Webster is facing the following charges: Murder in the First Degree After Deliberation with Intent
Murder in the First Degree Extreme Indifference
Assault in the First Degree
Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class One Felony

