BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man charged in a deadly road rage incident, in which he is accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and wounding three people, including the boy’s mother and younger brother, appeared in court on Monday morning. The court entered a not guilty plea for Jeremy Webster after his defense attorneys asked for another continuance.

Previously, attorneys have told the judge that they need more time to understand the 23-year-old’s mental health history.

Authorities have said the June 14, 2018 shooting outside a Westminster dentist office was prompted by road rage.

They say Webster followed Meghan Bigelow, 41, into the parking lot after a traffic incident and opened fire, killing her 13-year-old son, Vaughn Bigelow.

Meghan Bigelow and her 8-year-old son, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.

Webster is facing the following charges: Murder in the First Degree After Deliberation with Intent

Murder in the First Degree Extreme Indifference

Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class One Felony