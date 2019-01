ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Both east and westbound directions of Interstate 270 were closed Monday night at Vasquez Boulevard.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says a semi tractor-trailer caught fire on the highway. The closure spans between Interstate 76 and Brighton Boulevard.

I-270 EB/WB: Road closed between I-76 and CO 265. Full closure. UPDATE: Both directions Closed at Vasquez Blvd. due to semi-truck fire. There is no estimated time of reopening. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 8, 2019

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.