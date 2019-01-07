  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family hopes someone comes forward with information after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs left their daughter in serious condition. Now the search is on to find the suspect driver.

Aliyah Collins will spend her 23rd birthday in the hospital in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. She was struck by a car about 1:30 a.m. New Year’s Day while crossing a street near Galley Road and Chelton Road.

hit and run springs New Years Day Hit & Run Crash Leaves Victim With Serious Injuries

Aliyah Collins (credit: Esmerelda Guerrero)

“She didn’t see it coming,” said Collins’s cousin, Karah Segura. “They didn’t stop for her. It was just so quick she doesn’t remember anything.”

Collins’s parents say she had just moved to the city recently from Wisconsin.

springs hit and run2 New Years Day Hit & Run Crash Leaves Victim With Serious Injuries

(credit: CBS)

“I never thought in my life that I would start 2019 with the phone call of my daughter being dragged and hit,” said Esmerelda Guerrero.

Guerrero says that Collins has broken ribs, part of her thigh is missing, parts of her spinal cord are broken, along with her hip and pelvis.

springs hit and run New Years Day Hit & Run Crash Leaves Victim With Serious Injuries

Jimmy Collins (credit: CBS)

“She is bruised from head to toe,” said Collins’ father, Jimmy Collins. “She has stitches from front to back. I don’t know how another human being can run through somebody and leave them to die like that.”

