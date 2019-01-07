Filed Under:2019 Gubernatorial Inauguration, City of Denver, Inauguration Preparations, Jared Polis

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city officials are reminding residents about Tuesday’s Gubernatorial Inauguration and the preparations surrounding it. Residents should expect traffic impacts near the Capitol Building.

inauguration preps.transfer frame 11 Denverites Should Expect Road Closures Near State Capitol Tuesday

(credit: CBS)

Grant Street from Colfax to 14th Avenues:

  • Drivers should expect lane closures on this stretch until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Lincoln Street from 13th to Colfax Avenue
Sherman Street from 13th to 14th Avenues
14th Avenues from Broadway to Grant Street

  • These stretches will close at 10:00 p.m. Monday night and are expected to reopen at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The city also notes beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Colorado Army National Guard will fire a Howitzer cannon at various intervals until 12:00 p.m. to render honors to Gov.-elect Jared Polis.

gettyimages 1058470450 Denverites Should Expect Road Closures Near State Capitol Tuesday

Democratic Colorado Governor-elect Jared Polis arrives onstage with running mate Dianne Primavera on Nov. 6, 2018. (credit: Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images)

“At approximately 11:55am, 21 rounds will be fired per ceremonial regulations. Please note, the cannon will make loud booming noises that may reverberate throughout downtown.”

Polis was elected in November. He will be Colorado’s 43rd governor.

inauguration preps.transfer frame 841 Denverites Should Expect Road Closures Near State Capitol Tuesday

After the day ceremony, Polis will hold a “Blue Sneaker Ball” which includes a performance by Cyndi Lauper and Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

CBS4 will have complete coverage of Inauguration Day online and on air starting at 5 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s