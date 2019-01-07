DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city officials are reminding residents about Tuesday’s Gubernatorial Inauguration and the preparations surrounding it. Residents should expect traffic impacts near the Capitol Building.

Grant Street from Colfax to 14th Avenues:

Drivers should expect lane closures on this stretch until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Lincoln Street from 13th to Colfax Avenue

Sherman Street from 13th to 14th Avenues

14th Avenues from Broadway to Grant Street

These stretches will close at 10:00 p.m. Monday night and are expected to reopen at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The city also notes beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Colorado Army National Guard will fire a Howitzer cannon at various intervals until 12:00 p.m. to render honors to Gov.-elect Jared Polis.

“At approximately 11:55am, 21 rounds will be fired per ceremonial regulations. Please note, the cannon will make loud booming noises that may reverberate throughout downtown.”

Polis was elected in November. He will be Colorado’s 43rd governor.

After the day ceremony, Polis will hold a “Blue Sneaker Ball” which includes a performance by Cyndi Lauper and Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

CBS4 will have complete coverage of Inauguration Day online and on air starting at 5 a.m.