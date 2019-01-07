DENVER (CBS4) – The body of a 7-year-old boy was found in a storage unit in Denver — more than six months after he disappeared. Now his mother, Elisha Pankey, has been formally charged with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse.

The body of Caden McWilliams was found in a storage unit at 5005 E. Evans Ave. just before Christmas, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police records list his date of death as May 24, 2018. No alert about a missing endangered child was ever issued.

Pankey, 43, turned herself in to Denver police on Wednesday, Jan. 2, and appeared in a Denver courtroom the following day.

Investigators have not released the cause of death or manner of death.

Court records show Pankey was arrested for possession of heroin on Dec. 22, the day before the body was found.

McWilliams’ father, Leland Pankey, is currently in jail. Court records show he was arrested in November 2017 after allegedly choking his wife until she lost consciousness. According to the affidavit, two children were home during the alleged attack.

Bond for Pankey was set at $250,000. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Pankey or her 7-year-old son to please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).