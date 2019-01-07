Comments
(CBS) — Christian Bale picked up a Golden Globe on Sunday night,and in the process of accepting the award, threw a jab at the real-life man he portrayed in “Vice” – former Vice President Dick Cheney. He also took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The actor thanked director Adam McKay for choosing him to play a person that is “absolutely charisma-free.”
“Thank you to that geezer over there, Adam,” Bale teased. “He said ‘I’ve got to find someone who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.’ So he went, ‘That’s gotta be Bale,'” the Welsh actor joked.
