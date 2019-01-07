(CBS) — Christian Bale picked up a Golden Globe on Sunday night,and in the process of accepting the award, threw a jab at the real-life man he portrayed in “Vice” – former Vice President Dick Cheney. He also took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” Bale said during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in in a Musical or Comedy.

The actor thanked director Adam McKay for choosing him to play a person that is “absolutely charisma-free.”

“Thank you to that geezer over there, Adam,” Bale teased. “He said ‘I’ve got to find someone who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.’ So he went, ‘That’s gotta be Bale,'” the Welsh actor joked.

