SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A backcountry skier caught and buried by an avalanche near Red Mountain Pass on Saturday, was part of an avalanche school. The skier died.

The avalanche happened on Senator Beck Basin on Red Mountain Pass during a Silverton Avalanche School Recreational Level 2 American Institute of Avalanche Research and Education Avalanche Course.

According to the Silverton Avalanche School, they are working closely with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to investigate the accident.

The Silverton Avalanche School released a statement which reads in part, “This tragic accident impacts all of us and our deepest condolences go out to the family. Our number one priority at this time is ensuring the safety and well being of the family of the victim and the students and staff involved in the accident.”

The identity of the deceased has not been officially released by authorities.

According to the organization, The Silverton Avalanche School is a non-profit avalanche educational organization that has been training personnel since 1962 on avalanche safety. This is the first avalanche fatality in our operation. We would like to thank all of the first responders who aided in the rescue, San Juan County Search and Rescue, Ouray Mountain Rescue, La Plata County Search and Rescue, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Careflight.

