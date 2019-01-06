  • CBS4On Air

By Logan Smith
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche Information Center, La Plata County Search And Rescue, Ouray, Red Mountain Pass, Silverton, Telluride

SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A backcountry skier was caught and buried by an avalanche near Red Mountain Pass on Saturday. The skier died.

There were four other members of the skier’s group, but none of them were not involved in the slide.

red mtn pass avy 3 from caic Skier Killed In Avalanche Near Red Mountain Pass

(credit: Facebook/Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

The incident happened in Upper Senator Beck Basin, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The CAIC is investigating.

red mtn pass avy 2 from caic Skier Killed In Avalanche Near Red Mountain Pass

(credit: Facebook/Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

La Plata County Search And Rescue, in a Facebook post, said it and Ouray Mountain Rescue, Silverton Search And Rescue, Silverton Ambulance, Ouray Police Department, Ouray and San Juan County sheriff’s offices, and Flight For Life all sent personnel and equipment to the incident.

Other details, including the identity of the deceased, have not yet been released by authorities.

