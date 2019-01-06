By Dillon Thomas
DENVER (CBS4) – In an effort to give furloughed federal government employees affordable entertainment, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science announced free entry to those directly impacted by the shutdown.

Now, through the end of January, any qualifying federal government employee can enter the museum for free, with a guest, if they bring their proper identification card.

“We were really starting to see that the federal shutdown is going to be going on for a little bit longer,” said Stephanie Wood, Director of Guest Services at the museum. “So, we thought this was a group of people who are going through some uncertain times. They probably would enjoy a break.”

Just hours after announcing the deal, many made their way to the museum to take advantage of the offer.

“It feels great. We feel like this is just a very stressful time for these folks. So, we just want to offer them something that could give them a break,” Wood said.

The offer gives free access to almost the entire museum, including the Cuba exhibit. Some unique attractions at the museum, like the IMAX Theater, are not included in the free entry.

Wood said, while the offer was set to end at the end of January, they would consider extending it if the shutdown went through February.

“It’s an opportunity to come and socialize, be together, have some fun, make some memories, and maybe learn a little bit while you are at it,” Wood said.

Dillon Thomas

