  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:Michael Buckley, YouTube

DENVER (CBS4) – Michael Buckley quickly rose to YouTube stardom in 2006.

“It was fun just to have something that was a hobby that I loved so much that just turned into a career.”

what the buck returns 5pkg.transfer frame 808 Man Behind What The Buck Lands In Denver In Renewed YouTube Venture

(credit: CBS)

In the process, he garnered a million subscribers, money and fame, but as is usually the case, the reality of what was happening in his life was much less glamorous.

what the buck returns 5pkg.transfer frame 514 Man Behind What The Buck Lands In Denver In Renewed YouTube Venture

(credit: CBS)

“Every time I would make a video, there was a sense of, ‘This isn’t really what I should be doing or I should just move on with my life?’ So I did. I moved on with my life.”

Over the last several years, Michael ended his marriage, retired his YouTube Channel and moved from Connecticut to Denver to live with his twin sister and family.

what the buck returns 5pkg.transfer frame 1156 Man Behind What The Buck Lands In Denver In Renewed YouTube Venture

Michael Buckley (credit: CBS)

“So many people made comments about, ‘Why would you leave? You have this beautiful house, you have all of this success, you have so much,’ but I knew he needed a change,” said Debbie Marshall.

Debbie calls Michael her best friend, and enjoys having him so close.

“Sometimes he’s life coaching people in the basement, and I hear little tidbits, and I repeat them to other people at work and I’m like, ‘My life coach says…’ That’s what I say to people at work.”

what the buck returns 5pkg.transfer frame 2056 Man Behind What The Buck Lands In Denver In Renewed YouTube Venture

(credit: CBS)

To start the New Year, Michael announced he would once again be uploading videos to YouTube.

 

“My life has transformed so much, I’ve transformed so much, I’m so excited to turn on the camera and I feel like I have so many wonderful gifts to offer the world, so every time I turn on the camera it’s like, ‘Hey, here I am and I’m so excited to share what I’ve learned and my journey with you.'”

A journey of self-discovery and joy.

what the buck returns 5pkg.transfer frame 1456 Man Behind What The Buck Lands In Denver In Renewed YouTube Venture

(credit: CBS)

“I think all people need to ask themselves, ‘What do I want? And how can I do that?’ And then do it.”

You can follow Michael’s journey from Denver on his Instagram account @heymichaelbuckley, his Twitter @heymichaelhey, and on YouTube @BuckHollywood.

Joel Hillan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s