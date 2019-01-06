DENVER (CBS4) – Michael Buckley quickly rose to YouTube stardom in 2006.

“It was fun just to have something that was a hobby that I loved so much that just turned into a career.”

In the process, he garnered a million subscribers, money and fame, but as is usually the case, the reality of what was happening in his life was much less glamorous.

“Every time I would make a video, there was a sense of, ‘This isn’t really what I should be doing or I should just move on with my life?’ So I did. I moved on with my life.”

Over the last several years, Michael ended his marriage, retired his YouTube Channel and moved from Connecticut to Denver to live with his twin sister and family.

“So many people made comments about, ‘Why would you leave? You have this beautiful house, you have all of this success, you have so much,’ but I knew he needed a change,” said Debbie Marshall.

Debbie calls Michael her best friend, and enjoys having him so close.

“Sometimes he’s life coaching people in the basement, and I hear little tidbits, and I repeat them to other people at work and I’m like, ‘My life coach says…’ That’s what I say to people at work.”

To start the New Year, Michael announced he would once again be uploading videos to YouTube.

“My life has transformed so much, I’ve transformed so much, I’m so excited to turn on the camera and I feel like I have so many wonderful gifts to offer the world, so every time I turn on the camera it’s like, ‘Hey, here I am and I’m so excited to share what I’ve learned and my journey with you.'”

A journey of self-discovery and joy.

“I think all people need to ask themselves, ‘What do I want? And how can I do that?’ And then do it.”

You can follow Michael’s journey from Denver on his Instagram account @heymichaelbuckley, his Twitter @heymichaelhey, and on YouTube @BuckHollywood.