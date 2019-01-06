  • CBS4On Air

COLLBRAN, Colo. (AP) — Mesa County police in western Colorado are investigating the killing of a woman and have Adam Boggie in custody.

Man Arrested In Connection To Collbran Murder

Adam Boggie (credit: CBS)

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the town of Collbran. Responding deputies found an adult female inside.

Authorities were working to identified the victim and determine a cause of death.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Boggie, 36, was arrested on Interstate 70 in Garfield County at about 9 p.m. and was being held without bond pending court action.

