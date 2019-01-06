  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Playoffs
    2:30 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Beatty Construction Services, Doug Rutledge, Love Lock Sculpture, Loveland, Visitor's Center

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Loveland is kicking off the season of love with what they claim to be Colorado’s largest love lock sculpture. It sits at the Visitors Center on Stone Creek Circle.

Organizers recently unveiled the 24,000 lb., 10-foot-tall sculpture. The steel letters, which include a heart in place of the letter “O” in love, have heart cutouts.

loveland love lock Lovers Can Carry On Tradition At New Love Lock Sculpture In Loveland

(credit: Visit Loveland Colorado)

The public can purchase a “love lock” for $10 and latch it onto the sculpture as a sign of their affection. It’s part of a tradition to showcase love and commitment which is believed to have originated in China.

loveland love lock2 Lovers Can Carry On Tradition At New Love Lock Sculpture In Loveland

Colorado)

Organizers say the sculpture welcomes visitors traveling on U.S. 34. It was designed by local sculptor Doug Rutledge and constructed by Beatty Construction Services in Loveland.

The locks can be purchased at the Visitor’s Center or during the Sweetheart Festival in the 4th Street Gallery which runs Feb. 8 and 9. The locks can be customized with either a paint pen or hand-carving.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s