LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Loveland is kicking off the season of love with what they claim to be Colorado’s largest love lock sculpture. It sits at the Visitors Center on Stone Creek Circle.

Organizers recently unveiled the 24,000 lb., 10-foot-tall sculpture. The steel letters, which include a heart in place of the letter “O” in love, have heart cutouts.

The public can purchase a “love lock” for $10 and latch it onto the sculpture as a sign of their affection. It’s part of a tradition to showcase love and commitment which is believed to have originated in China.

Organizers say the sculpture welcomes visitors traveling on U.S. 34. It was designed by local sculptor Doug Rutledge and constructed by Beatty Construction Services in Loveland.

The locks can be purchased at the Visitor’s Center or during the Sweetheart Festival in the 4th Street Gallery which runs Feb. 8 and 9. The locks can be customized with either a paint pen or hand-carving.