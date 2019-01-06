  • CBS4On Air

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Lakewood caught three men coming together to help a woman in a wheelchair. The woman became stuck in some sand off the side of a street.

The woman behind the video says this happened at Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road.

That’s when she captured pictures and video of the three men lifting her wheelchair out of the dirt and onto the road so she could get to the next intersection.

Bolesky says the men hung around until the woman made it safely onto a sidewalk.

