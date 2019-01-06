  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Government Shutdown, Nancy Pelosi

(CBS NEWS) – As the government shutdown drags into its third week with no solution in sight, the prolonged stalemate is nearing several major turning points. None of them are good.

government shutdown 10pkg frame 0 Government Shutdown On Track To Become Longest Ever

(credit: CBS)

If the shutdown continues into Friday, Jan. 11, federal courts will run out of funding, and hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss their next paycheck. And if the shutdown goes on one day after that, it will become the longest in U.S. history.

The partial shutdown started Dec. 22 when funding for many federal agencies expired and President Trump refused to sign any spending measure from Congress that did not include $5 billion for his U.S.-Mexico border wall. It’s already one of the longest shutdowns ever after stretching into a third week.

gettyimages 653285738 Government Shutdown On Track To Become Longest Ever

The border fence between the United States and Mexico. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

Saturday, Jan. 12 would mark its 22nd day, setting a new record for U.S. shutdowns. The longest on record lasted 21 days under President Bill Clinton, from the end of December 1995 through the start of January 1996.

The current shutdown has already taken a toll across the country. About 800,000 federal workers are furloughed or working without pay, and trash is piling up in unstaffed national parks that are only being cleaned by volunteers. But more damage will be done if the shutdown lasts through the coming week.

RELATED: ‘Enjoy A Break’: Museum Officials Open Doors To Furloughed Federal Employees

Friday is when federal employees would normally start getting paychecks for the first pay period of the year, which ended Saturday. Even if the shutdown ended this week, the length of time needed to update automated payroll processes means most wouldn’t see any cash until Jan. 25 at the earliest.

Federal courts — which have so far been mostly unaffected — will also start feeling the pain on Friday.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said if the shutdown stretches to Friday, the federal judiciary will have to operate under the Antideficiency Act, which will restrict federal court funds. Each court and defender’s office will have to decide on the staffing and resources necessary for essential services during the shutdown.

According to a Justice Department contingency plan prepared last year, criminal litigation is considered essential and will continue without interruption, but civil cases could be “curtailed or postponed” through the shutdown. More than 18,000 Justice Department employees — 16 percent of its overall workforce — would be furloughed.

food stamps Government Shutdown On Track To Become Longest Ever

Food stamps (credit: CBS)

Even more cuts will come to government services should the shutdown go through January. Millions of Americans who need food stamps could have their assistance disrupted if the government hasn’t reopened by February.

President Trump and Democratic congressional leaders have given no indication a compromise will come soon on border funding. Mr. Trump reiterated Sunday he is prepared to declare a national emergency over the shutdown, though he did not say how that would help secure funding for his wall.

“We have a lot of different ways,” he told reporters outside the White House. “I’m not going to get into that.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s