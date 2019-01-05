WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County community welcomed back a sheriff’s deputy who was hurt on the job in August. Deputy Brandon Stupka was shot in the stomach and thigh in Greeley.

He and other deputies responded to a disturbance call about an armed man. The man fired at Weld County Sheriff’s deputies and they returned fire and hit the suspect.

On Friday, the community came together to welcome Deputy Stupka back to full duty.

“We would like to thank the community for all the heartwarming support we have been receiving on a time like this,” officials said in a previous statement.