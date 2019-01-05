  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMCBS4 News Special
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brandon Stupka, Weld County, Weld County Sheriff's Office

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County community welcomed back a sheriff’s deputy who was hurt on the job in August. Deputy Brandon Stupka was shot in the stomach and thigh in Greeley.

deputy stupka weld co sheriffs office Community Welcomes Deputy Back To Full Duty After Months Of Recovery

Deputy Brandon Stupka (credit: Weld County)

He and other deputies responded to a disturbance call about an armed man. The man fired at Weld County Sheriff’s deputies and they returned fire and hit the suspect.

On Friday, the community came together to welcome Deputy Stupka back to full duty.

“We would like to thank the community for all the heartwarming support we have been receiving on a time like this,” officials said in a previous statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s