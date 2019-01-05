  • CBS4On Air

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Weld County offered more information about a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve. It happened on Interstate 25 south of Highway 66 near Longmont and Mead.

co weldco hit and run 6map.transfer frame 848 Investigators Share More Details About Hit And Run Which Injured 91 Year Old

Investigators say they’re looking for a red Honda, possibly a hatchback, between the model years of 1990 and 1995. They say it likely has damage to the passenger side and is missing the side view mirror.

The driver hit another vehicle which left a 91-year-old man seriously hurt. The victim is from Denver and was driving a 2012 Volkswagon sedan.

Anyone with information related to the crash or vehicle is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501, reference case # 3A182519.

