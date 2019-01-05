GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The bodies of two people were recovered in Gore Canyon after their truck went off Trough Road southwest of Kremmling on Friday. First responders were dispatched at around 7:45 a.m.

Grand County Search and Rescue officials say the vehicle lost control and fell “700 feet down a 40 degree slope towards the Colorado River.”

The victims have been identified as Toby Hargadine, 37, from Kremmling, and Crysta Berntsen, 27, of Minturn.

Officials tell CBS4 the pair was in a Toyota Tundra traveling eastbound, uphill, on the snow-packed road. They went off the road while on a straight piece of road between two sharp curves.

A county worker reportedly found the crash scene.