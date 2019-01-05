THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A nonprofit group helped outfit a police dog with new, life-saving gear on Friday. Vested Interest gave a bulletproof vest to Axel with the Thornton Police Department.

Over the pas 10 years, the group has donated 3,200 vests to K9s all over the country. Each vest is estimated to be valued between $1,744 and $2,283. It comes with a five year warranty.

Axel will get his in the next couple of months.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities with Vested Interest, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.