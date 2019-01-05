Filed Under:Dillon, High School National Snowshoe Championship, Italy, Jeremiah Vaille, Leadville, Snowshoeing, Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County is home to a handful of champions, and they’re about to add another one. Jeremiah Vaille won first place at snowshoeing on Saturday.

snow run3 copy Colorado Teenager Becomes Junior Snoeshoeing Champion Of The World

(credit: Jeremiah Vaille)

He competed in the World Snowshoe Championship in Italy. CBS4 spoke with the 16 year old last November after he won the National Junio Snowshoe Championship in Vermont. There he ran a 5k in 18 inches of snow in 24 minutes.

snow run copy Colorado Teenager Becomes Junior Snoeshoeing Champion Of The World

(credit: Jeremiah Vaille)

“It’s fun, just athletic. I love running and skiing and all sorts of things. I began snowshoeing to help with my cross country, and now snow. They go to great together,” Vaille said.

new copy1 Colorado Teenager Becomes Junior Snoeshoeing Champion Of The World

(credit: Jeremiah Vaille)

The teenager is expected to come back home next week.

