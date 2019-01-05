SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County is home to a handful of champions, and they’re about to add another one. Jeremiah Vaille won first place at snowshoeing on Saturday.

He competed in the World Snowshoe Championship in Italy. CBS4 spoke with the 16 year old last November after he won the National Junio Snowshoe Championship in Vermont. There he ran a 5k in 18 inches of snow in 24 minutes.

“It’s fun, just athletic. I love running and skiing and all sorts of things. I began snowshoeing to help with my cross country, and now snow. They go to great together,” Vaille said.

The teenager is expected to come back home next week.