DENVER (CBS4) – People rallied at the Colorado State Capitol building for Ingrid Encalada Latorre, an illegal immigrant from Peru. She claimed sanctuary inside a Boulder church in 2017.

Among the supporters was Jeanette Vizguerra who also spent months in sanctuary in a church in Denver. Vizguerra was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” in 2017.

Vizguerra and others are asking Gov. John Hickenlooper to pardon Encalada who faces deportation for buying a stolen social security number.

Latorre entered the U.S. in 2000 and has two young U.S.-born children. She was convicted in 2010 of possessing falsified or stolen identification papers.

“She paid for that, and then she became a community leader, and so what we’re asking him (Hickenlooper) now is show her the mercy and justice of granting her a pardon which won’t give her immigration status, but will allow her a second chance at asking for that status,” said Jennifer Piper, a spokeswoman for American Friends Service Committee.