By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Fluctuating temperatures are causing issues with ice floes on some rivers in western Colorado. An ice floe was seen moving through the town of Basalt on Friday. The Roaring Fork Conservancy posted some videos of it to their Facebook page.

Because there is potential for ice jams that could cause flooding the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers until Monday afternoon. The advisory includes both rivers flowing through southwest Eagle County, northwest Pitkin County and southeast Garfield County.

