DENVER (CBS4) — In an effort to assist those financially struggling during the government shutdown, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science announced free entrance to any federal employee impacted by the government shutdown.

Entrance to the museum will be free for federal employees impacted by the furlough, and their family, through the end of January.

In order to receive free entry, federal employees must bring a government identification card, and present it at the ticket booth.

Free entry for federal employees impacted by the furlough starts Saturday.