By Dillon Thomas
Filed Under:Denver Museum Of Nature And Science, Federal Employees, Government Shutdown

DENVER (CBS4) — In an effort to assist those financially struggling during the government shutdown, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science announced free entrance to any federal employee impacted by the government shutdown.

ultimate dinosaurs pkg frame 2267 Free Admission For Federal Employees To Denver Museum Of Nature & Science

Ultimate Dinosaurs exhibit at Denver Museum of Nature and Science (credit: CBS)

Entrance to the museum will be free for federal employees impacted by the furlough, and their family, through the end of January.

In order to receive free entry, federal employees must bring a government identification card, and present it at the ticket booth.

Free entry for federal employees impacted by the furlough starts Saturday.

