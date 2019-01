DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two people were shot Saturday near 35th Avenue and Milwaukee Street. Investigators say both people were taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear how those victims are doing or what caused the shooting.

In October, Denver police responded to the same address where a man died. It’s unclear if the two shootings happened in the same unit.

It’s also unclear whether the two more current victims have any connection to the victim in October.