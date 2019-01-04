TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Birendra Thakuri, Westminster, Westminster Police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) – Prosecutors say criminal charges will not be brought against a Westminster police officer in the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old Nepalese man who was unarmed.

The Denver Post reports Adams County District Attorney Dave Young cleared the Westminster police officer of wrongdoing in the Aug. 25 shooting of Birendra Thakuri.

According Young’s letter released Thursday, Thakuri attacked the officer three times before he fired one shot, striking Thakuri in the chest.

The letter states the officer was in “fear of either being seriously injured or that the males would be able to take his gun and shoot him” as Thakuri and his brother approached him.

Thakuri’s family released a statement through their attorney, saying the officer should have used less-than-lethal measures.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s