DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos “sack master” Von Miller was named a second team member on the All Pro squad on Friday. It’s the fourth time he has been a second team All Pro.

Vonn was named a second team All Pro in the edge rushers and linebackers categories. He was edged out for the first team in the edge rushers category by J.J. Watt of the Texans and Khalil Mack of the Raiders. In the linebackers category he was edged out by Luke Kuechly of the Panthers, Bobby Wagner of the Seahawks and Darius Leonard of the Colts.

Miller was the only Broncos player named to the All Pro team this year.

Miller received his seventh career Pro Bowl election this season, and 247 Sports pointed out some of his highlights his great 2018 season:

– Miller’s 14.5 sacks entering Week 16 led the Broncos and ranked second in the league, behind only Aaron Donald (16.5).

– Miller has notched his most quarterback takedowns since 2012, when he collected a career-high and Defensive Rookie of the Year-securing 18.5.

– Miller has been a special mentor to Bradley Chubb, a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate who has set the Broncos’ single-season rookie sack mark.