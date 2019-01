DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say one man is dead after a disturbance call near the King Soopers at Hampden and Monaco Friday night.

An officer was also involved in an accident at that intersection.

Police were seen focusing on a van in the area. Few other details are available at this time.

White tells CBS4 that the call started as a shots fired investigation, but that cannot be confirmed at this time. Cause of death can also not be confirmed at this time.