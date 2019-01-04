TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
By Dominic Garcia
DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret that Denver is rapidly changing. Now, there’s a social media page dedicated to showing those changes… in the form of photos.

union station from 17th st denver big copy The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

Union Station from the Oxford Hotel (credit: Denver Public Library)

Steven Opp is the creator of the Facebook page “Old Images of Denver.” Each day he scours the Denver Public Library’s online digital collection and shares old pictures taken around Denver, and the state.

old images of denver 10pkg frame 1267 The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

(credit: CBS)

“The photographs are so amazing to look at, you can’t help but get drawn into them. I scan hundreds and hundreds just to find one that is like ‘Pow!’” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

federal theatre federal blvd at big copy The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

The Federal Theatre (credit: Denver Public Library)

Steven started the Facebook group several years ago and now has nearly 40,000 followers. He always makes sure to credit the Denver Public Library and says the pictures have attracted people from around the world.

milwaukee brewing co big copy The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

Milwaukee Brewing Company (credit: Denver Public Library)

“It was crazy, it was super exciting because I didn’t know what to expect. The numbers were just skyrocketing,” he told CBS4.

old images of denver 10pkg frame 1491 The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviews Steven Opp (credit: CBS)

From Union Station in the early 1900s to Civic Center Park, the pictures Steven shares gives people a sense of how Denver’s landmarks have changed. It also keeps alive the memory of the places that have disappeared.

curtis street 2 copy The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

Curtis Street (credit: Denver Public Library)

“You know there was a time on Curtis Street we had over 100 theaters all lit up, it was bigger than Broadway. Those all got scrapped up and are parking lots now,” said Opp.

sledding down eighth avenue big copy The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

8th Avenue (credit: Denver Public Library)

Steven, a realtor, thinks Denver has a bright future. But he says people should never forget where it all started.

old images of denver 10pkg frame 906 The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

Steven Opp (credit: CBS)

“There’s a lot of actual historians that follow the page. And there’s teachers I run into who say we share our stuff in our classroom and I almost tear up… it’s so cool!”

denver 16th and court place big copy The Past Comes Alive With Historic Photos Of Denver

16th Street and Court Place (credit: Denver Public Library)

