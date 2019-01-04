DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret that Denver is rapidly changing. Now, there’s a social media page dedicated to showing those changes… in the form of photos.

Steven Opp is the creator of the Facebook page “Old Images of Denver.” Each day he scours the Denver Public Library’s online digital collection and shares old pictures taken around Denver, and the state.

“The photographs are so amazing to look at, you can’t help but get drawn into them. I scan hundreds and hundreds just to find one that is like ‘Pow!’” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Steven started the Facebook group several years ago and now has nearly 40,000 followers. He always makes sure to credit the Denver Public Library and says the pictures have attracted people from around the world.

“It was crazy, it was super exciting because I didn’t know what to expect. The numbers were just skyrocketing,” he told CBS4.

From Union Station in the early 1900s to Civic Center Park, the pictures Steven shares gives people a sense of how Denver’s landmarks have changed. It also keeps alive the memory of the places that have disappeared.

“You know there was a time on Curtis Street we had over 100 theaters all lit up, it was bigger than Broadway. Those all got scrapped up and are parking lots now,” said Opp.

Steven, a realtor, thinks Denver has a bright future. But he says people should never forget where it all started.

“There’s a lot of actual historians that follow the page. And there’s teachers I run into who say we share our stuff in our classroom and I almost tear up… it’s so cool!”