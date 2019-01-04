WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A reward is being offered to find five goats that have been missing since Sunday night. But these aren’t your typical farm animals, they actually work for the city.

They are the property of 5 Fridges Farm, located near 38th Avenue and Pierce Street.

The goats’ owner, Amanda Weaver, says someone opened the gate to their grazing area at the Kipling Trailhead Open Space, about a mile away from the farm at 44th and Kipling on Sunday night, and they got away.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is working with Crime Stoppers to offer a reward of up to $2,500 for information about the goats.

The five male LaMancha goats are named Wendell, Yoda, Creampuff, Darryl and his other brother Darryl. Wendell is black and white with a long beard and big 6″ horns; Daryl and his other brother Darryl, are both brown with no horns; Yoda, who is black with long floppy ears and horns; and Creampuff, who is all white with horns.

The goats have been used in the summer to graze on overgrown grasses and noxious weeds. The City of Wheat Ridge enlisted their help when other methods wouldn’t cut it.

