Filed Under:Golden, Inmate Death, Jefferson County Jail, Philip Thomas

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A 34-year-old inmate died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jefferson County jail.

Sheriff’s officials say Philip Thomas was found lying on the floor of his cell during a routine check of the housing unit at about 1 a.m. Friday. CPR did not work, and he was pronounced dead nearly an hour after he was found.

jeffco jail death 35vo trans Inmate Found Dead In Jefferson County Jail Cell

The Jefferson County Detention Facility (credit: CBS)

Thomas was booked into the jail Wednesday after he was arrested by Wheat Ridge police on a warrant out of Denver for a traffic offense.

Investigators say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

