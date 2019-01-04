TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After starting the week the deep freeze, a warming trend that started Wednesday will culminate on Friday with highs temperatures coming close to 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. Similar temperatures are expected along the Front Range on Saturday.

1 1 Gorgeous Couple Of Days For Colorado

It will take a bit longer for the mountains to experience a significant warm up but by Saturday afternoon most mountain towns will be in the lower to mid 40s. Somewhat warmer weather will finally reach the Western Slope on Saturday as well with upper 30s in the Grand Valley.

The next snow to fall in Colorado will wait until Sunday. Morning snow is likely Sunday for locations west of Vail Pass. The snow will reach east into Summit County and the Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park regions Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

2 Gorgeous Couple Of Days For Colorado

Ashton Altieri

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s