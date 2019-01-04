DENVER (CBS4) – After starting the week the deep freeze, a warming trend that started Wednesday will culminate on Friday with highs temperatures coming close to 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. Similar temperatures are expected along the Front Range on Saturday.

It will take a bit longer for the mountains to experience a significant warm up but by Saturday afternoon most mountain towns will be in the lower to mid 40s. Somewhat warmer weather will finally reach the Western Slope on Saturday as well with upper 30s in the Grand Valley.

The next snow to fall in Colorado will wait until Sunday. Morning snow is likely Sunday for locations west of Vail Pass. The snow will reach east into Summit County and the Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park regions Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.