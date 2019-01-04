TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Castle Rock Police, Homeless, Layla Loveland

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Castle Rock police have an extra tool to help their community all thanks to an 11-year-old girl with a very big heart. Layla Loveland says she has always wanted to help people.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 261 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

(credit: CBS)

“We used to get donuts, I’d be sitting there eating my donut hole and I’d see someone out there and I’d be like, ‘I’m eating donuts while he or she is probably struggling out there.’ It kind of came to my heart,” she said.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 864 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

(credit: CBS)

Her parents, Jennifer and Andy Loveland, say it all started at a young age.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 729 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

Jennifer and Andy Loveland (credit: CBS)

“Every time we were on the road on the interstate and stopped at a corner she would ravage through, ‘Do we have anything to eat? Do we have water?’ From the time she was in her car seat,” Jennifer said.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 9 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

(credit: CBS)

This year, Layla wanted to do more to help people who are struggling with homelessness.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Her birthday is right around Christmas, so when I said, ‘What do you want for your birthday?’ she said, ‘I want to do these bags,’” Layla’s dad Andy said.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 2418 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

Layla Loveland (credit: CBS)

Care bags that she carefully thought out.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 1764 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

(credit: CBS)

“So, it has two crackers, one fun one and one that will fuel them, two hand warmers to keep them warm, water and toothbrushes with toothpaste,” she said while going through one of the bags.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 1435 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

(credit: CBS)

Arguably, the most important piece of the package is the message she includes, “They each have a little note on the top each of them, each says a different thing. This one says ‘courage.’”

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 1645 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

(credit: CBS)

She left them with Castle Rock police to have officers delivery to those in need while out on patrol.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 2042 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

Joe Cybert (credit: CBS)

“Just the kindness you can tell she has a good heart… to do something this selfless, it’s pretty impressive,” Castle Rock Police Officer Joe Cybert said.

11yo homeless kits 10pkg frame 1621 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

(credit: CBS)

An idea that’s impressive, and like Layla, anything but typical.

castle rock care packages castle rock pd copy 11 Year Old Makes Gift Bags For The Homeless With Encouraging Message

(credit: Castle Rock Police)

“I want everyone someday to walk out and say, ‘Hey, I’m safe, I’m loved by somebody. Somebody knows who I am and somebody wants to help me,’” she said.

Karen Morfitt

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s