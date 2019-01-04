CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Castle Rock police have an extra tool to help their community all thanks to an 11-year-old girl with a very big heart. Layla Loveland says she has always wanted to help people.

“We used to get donuts, I’d be sitting there eating my donut hole and I’d see someone out there and I’d be like, ‘I’m eating donuts while he or she is probably struggling out there.’ It kind of came to my heart,” she said.

Her parents, Jennifer and Andy Loveland, say it all started at a young age.

“Every time we were on the road on the interstate and stopped at a corner she would ravage through, ‘Do we have anything to eat? Do we have water?’ From the time she was in her car seat,” Jennifer said.

This year, Layla wanted to do more to help people who are struggling with homelessness.

“Her birthday is right around Christmas, so when I said, ‘What do you want for your birthday?’ she said, ‘I want to do these bags,’” Layla’s dad Andy said.

Care bags that she carefully thought out.

“So, it has two crackers, one fun one and one that will fuel them, two hand warmers to keep them warm, water and toothbrushes with toothpaste,” she said while going through one of the bags.

Arguably, the most important piece of the package is the message she includes, “They each have a little note on the top each of them, each says a different thing. This one says ‘courage.’”

She left them with Castle Rock police to have officers delivery to those in need while out on patrol.

“Just the kindness you can tell she has a good heart… to do something this selfless, it’s pretty impressive,” Castle Rock Police Officer Joe Cybert said.

An idea that’s impressive, and like Layla, anything but typical.

“I want everyone someday to walk out and say, ‘Hey, I’m safe, I’m loved by somebody. Somebody knows who I am and somebody wants to help me,’” she said.