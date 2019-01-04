TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
By Kelly Werthmann
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A 7-year-old girl from Lakewood, diagnosed with the flu, is in a coma at Children’s Hospital, according to her family. Flu cases in Colorado are on the rise and among the highest in the nation.

(credit: Hue Vo)

“She’s like an angel,” Hue Vo, the mother of Selina Nguyen, said. “She is precious.”

Vo told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann that her daughter suddenly became very sick two days before Christmas. Selina threw up and was shaking, so Vo said she called 911 right away.

Hue Vo (credit: CBS)

“I was so scared,” Vo said.

Paramedics rushed Selina to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with the flu, but it didn’t take long for her condition to take a drastic turn. Vo told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann that doctors tell her there’s nothing they can do.

(credit: Hue Vo)

“The doctor told me that all the brain is damaged. They can’t do anything. It’s all on (Selina) right now, how strong she could be,” Vo said tearfully.

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Hue Vo (credit: CBS)

Vo said her youngest daughter did not get the flu shot. A family friend created a fundraiser Friday, not only to raise awareness about low-cost flu shots, but to also collect donations to support Selina’s family.

Berkleigh Warren (credit: CBS)

“The family is hoping for as many prayers and love and support for this beautiful little girl as they can get,” Berkleigh Warren said.

It’s a show of support that gives Vo a glimmer of hope.

(credit: Hue Vo)

“It makes me feel like I’m not alone,” she said of the fundraiser.

All as Vo patiently waits by her daughter’s side in the hospital.

(credit: Hue Vo)

“I pray every day,” Vo said through tears. “Waiting some miracle will happen to Selina.”

(credit: CBS)

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 596 people have been hospitalized in the state during the 2018-19 flu season. No deaths have been reported.

LINKS: Colorado Flu Report | GoFundMe

Kelly Werthmann

