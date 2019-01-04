TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded quickly this week after a small fire broke out on the roof of a vet clinic in Niwot. The call on Wednesday didn’t end up being serious, but it gave them a chance to snuggle with a very cute puppy.

49735159 2009283682460855 5944498173778067456 n Non Serious Fire Call Offers Firefighters Chance To Snuggle With Puppy

(credit: Mountain View Fire Rescue)

“I was amazed at how quickly they showed up – they would have been well prepared if it was a serious fire,” staff at Niwot Veterinary Clinic wrote.

The Daily Camera reported that the fire was apparently caused by exposed electrical heat tape used to keep snow off the roof. The clinic didn’t have to shut down operations afterwards.

firefighter Non Serious Fire Call Offers Firefighters Chance To Snuggle With Puppy

(credit: Niwot Veterinary Clinic)

In photos shared on social media, the clinic wrote that the dog shown in the photos has been adopted, “but has 7 brothers and sisters that are available!”

