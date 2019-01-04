NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded quickly this week after a small fire broke out on the roof of a vet clinic in Niwot. The call on Wednesday didn’t end up being serious, but it gave them a chance to snuggle with a very cute puppy.

“I was amazed at how quickly they showed up – they would have been well prepared if it was a serious fire,” staff at Niwot Veterinary Clinic wrote.

The Daily Camera reported that the fire was apparently caused by exposed electrical heat tape used to keep snow off the roof. The clinic didn’t have to shut down operations afterwards.

In photos shared on social media, the clinic wrote that the dog shown in the photos has been adopted, “but has 7 brothers and sisters that are available!”