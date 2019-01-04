DENVER (CBS4) — Federal prosecutors say fast-food restaurants in Colorado and southern Wyoming are laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug trafficking proceeds. Investigators have reportedly frozen 17 bank accounts — including two safety deposit boxes that contained about $800,000 in cash.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports businesses implicated in the case include one restaurant in Greeley, at least six restaurants in Colorado Springs, and one in Cheyenne.

One of the restaurants named in federal court documents is Viva El Taco, in Colorado Springs, according to the Star-Tribune. One bank account associated with the restaurant was reportedly frozen. Rodolfo’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne is also among the restaurants named in the investigation, according to the paper.

Federal prosecutors named a total of 13 defendants, the Star-Tribune reported. The complaint is sealed and the specific allegations are not available but online court records indicate the filing is for a drug-related property seizure. At least five of the claimants have reportedly filed responses denying the allegations.

The names of the other restaurants involved in the investigation were not available.

