ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A brush fire burning in Adams County forced crews to close Interstate 76 for a while on Friday afternoon. The fire burned primarily in the grass at 120th and I-76.

Northbound lanes of I-76 were closed just before 2 p.m. Friday. The lanes reopened a short time later.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were working on hot spots. What started the fire is being investigated.

