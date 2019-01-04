TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
Filed Under:Adams County, Brighton Fire, Brush Fire, Interstate 76, Wildfires

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A brush fire burning in Adams County forced crews to close Interstate 76 for a while on Friday afternoon. The fire burned primarily in the grass at 120th and I-76.

brighton brush fire e1546636837594 Brush Fire In Adams County Closes I 76 For A While

(credit: Brighton Fire)

Northbound lanes of I-76 were closed just before 2 p.m. Friday. The lanes reopened a short time later.

brush fire e1546636851606 Brush Fire In Adams County Closes I 76 For A While

(credit: Brighton Fire)

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were working on hot spots. What started the fire is being investigated.

brighton brush fire2 e1546636865958 Brush Fire In Adams County Closes I 76 For A While

(credit: Brighton Fire)

