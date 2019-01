LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver’s District Attorney has filed charges against a brother and sister in a string of robberies across the Denver metro area. Siblings Danny Lujan and Anastasia Romero have been dubbed the Apple Dumpling Gang.

The brother-sister duo are accused of stealing 21 guns from a pawn store in Littleton in October 2018.

They have also been accused of stealing iPhones from five Metro PCS stores. They are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.