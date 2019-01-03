By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Champ Bailey, Denver Broncos, John Lynch, Steve Atwater, Ty Law

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pro Football Hall of Fame has unveiled its 15 modern-era finalists for the class of 2019. Four former Broncos made the cut.

gettyimages 51641886 4 Former Denver Broncos Players Finalists For The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Broncos safety Steve Atwater breaks up a pass intended for Keenan McCartell of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 27, 1997, at Mile High Stadium. (credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Steve Atwater is a finalist for the second time. Atwater is an 8-time Pro Bowler and selected to the 1990’s all-decade team. Atwater has 24 interceptions and 1,000 tackles in his career.

champ bailey 4 Former Denver Broncos Players Finalists For The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Denver Broncos Cornerback Champ Bailey (credit: CBS)

Champ Bailey is a finalist in his first year of eligibility. Bailey is a 12-time Pro Bowler with 52 career interceptions and 908 tackles.

gettyimages 879856434 4 Former Denver Broncos Players Finalists For The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

OAKLAND, CA – NOVEMBER 26: Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) during the second quarter on November 26, 2017 in Oakland, CA at Oakland-Alameda County Stadium. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

John Lynch is a finalist for the sixth consecutive year. Lynch is a 9-time Pro Bowler and 3-time First-Team All-Pro, with 26 career interceptions and 13 sacks.

Ty Law spent a season with the Broncos in 2009. He is also a finalist. Law is a 5x Pro-Bowler and led the NFL in interceptions twice during his career.

Karl Mecklenburg did not make the cut.

karl mecklenburg 4 Former Denver Broncos Players Finalists For The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Karl Mecklenburg (credit: CBS)

The Selection Committee will elect the Class of 2019 on Saturday, Feb. 2 in Atlanta, the day before Super Bowl XLIII.

The Class of 2019 will be announced during the NFL Honors on the evening of Feb. 2. NFL Honors will air right here on CBS, beginning at 7 p.m.

Below is the entire list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019:

MODERN ERA FINALISTS (must receive 80 approval from Selection Committee; between 4-8 finalists will be selected):

S Steve Atwater (2-time finalist – 2016, ’19)
CB Champ Bailey (first year of eligibility)
T Tony Boselli
WR Isaac Bruce
HC Don Coryell
G Alan Faneca
HC Tom Flores
TE Tony Gonzalez
G Steve Hutchinson
RB Edgerrin James
CB Ty Law
S John Lynch (6-time finalist – 2014-19)
C Kevin Mawae
S Ed Reed
DE Richard Seymour

CONTRIBUTOR FINALISTS (must receive 80 approval from Selection Committee, voted on independent of other finalists):
Pat Bowlen, Broncos Owner
Gil Brandt, Former Cowboys Personnel Executive

SENIOR FINALIST (must receive 80 approval from Selection Committee, voted on independent of other finalists):
S Johnny Robinson

Romi Bean

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s