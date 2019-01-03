ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pro Football Hall of Fame has unveiled its 15 modern-era finalists for the class of 2019. Four former Broncos made the cut.

Steve Atwater is a finalist for the second time. Atwater is an 8-time Pro Bowler and selected to the 1990’s all-decade team. Atwater has 24 interceptions and 1,000 tackles in his career.

Champ Bailey is a finalist in his first year of eligibility. Bailey is a 12-time Pro Bowler with 52 career interceptions and 908 tackles.

John Lynch is a finalist for the sixth consecutive year. Lynch is a 9-time Pro Bowler and 3-time First-Team All-Pro, with 26 career interceptions and 13 sacks.

Ty Law spent a season with the Broncos in 2009. He is also a finalist. Law is a 5x Pro-Bowler and led the NFL in interceptions twice during his career.

Karl Mecklenburg did not make the cut.

The Selection Committee will elect the Class of 2019 on Saturday, Feb. 2 in Atlanta, the day before Super Bowl XLIII.

The Class of 2019 will be announced during the NFL Honors on the evening of Feb. 2. NFL Honors will air right here on CBS, beginning at 7 p.m.

Below is the entire list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019:

MODERN ERA FINALISTS (must receive 80 approval from Selection Committee; between 4-8 finalists will be selected):

S Steve Atwater (2-time finalist – 2016, ’19)

CB Champ Bailey (first year of eligibility)

T Tony Boselli

WR Isaac Bruce

HC Don Coryell

G Alan Faneca

HC Tom Flores

TE Tony Gonzalez

G Steve Hutchinson

RB Edgerrin James

CB Ty Law

S John Lynch (6-time finalist – 2014-19)

C Kevin Mawae

S Ed Reed

DE Richard Seymour

CONTRIBUTOR FINALISTS (must receive 80 approval from Selection Committee, voted on independent of other finalists):

Pat Bowlen, Broncos Owner

Gil Brandt, Former Cowboys Personnel Executive

SENIOR FINALIST (must receive 80 approval from Selection Committee, voted on independent of other finalists):

S Johnny Robinson