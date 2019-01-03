DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos rookie running back Phillip Linsday is one of five nominees for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award. The award is voted on by fans and will be announced during Super Bowl LIII week.

Lindsay set a new Broncos record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie rushing for 1,037 yards and was just 67 yards shy of tying Dominic Rhodes for the most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie in NFL history. He is one of just three undrafted rookies to reach the 1,000 yard rushing mark.

Lindsay was nominated for the NFL’s rookie of the week honors six times in 2018. He took over the Broncos starting running back job during Denver’s week eight contest against Kansas City and remained the starter through Week 16. He did not play in the Broncos season-finale due to a wrist injury.

Lindsay had a career high 157 yards in Denver’s Week 13 win in Cincinnati.

The four other nominees for rookie of the year are Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Browns RB Nick Chubb, Colts LB Darius Leonard and Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

