CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – The 14-month-old daughter of Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth will remain in the temporary custody of the Berreth’s parents following a custody hearing on Thursday. Police believe Frazee killed Berreth, his fiancée, but her body has not been located.

Frazee, 32, appeared in the courtroom in Teller County Thursday, just days after he was formally charged with Berreth’s murder. Frazee faces five counts, including first-degree murder charges and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.

According to court documents, Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving.

Berreth was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day at Safeway when she handed over her toddler to Frazee, who is the child’s father. Berreth was reported missing Dec. 2 by her mother.

Frazee’s mother and sister, Berreth’s parents via telephone, and Teller County Department of Human Services caseworkers were in attendance at Thursday’s hearing. Those involved in the custody case are waiting to review evidence in the criminal case against Frazee.

The TCDHS kept the child’s temporary physical custody in that of Berreth’s parents. The child’s legal custody continues in that of TCDHS.

Those involved in the custody case also agreed to delay a hearing on a motion filed by Frazee’s mother to intervene in the case. The next hearing in the custody case is Feb. 7.