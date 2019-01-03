  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florissant, Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee, Teller County, Woodland Park

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – The 14-month-old daughter of Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth will remain in the temporary custody of the Berreth’s parents following a custody hearing on Thursday. Police believe Frazee killed Berreth, his fiancée, but her body has not been located.

frazee still from Chitnis vid Patrick Frazee, Accused Of Murdering Fiancée, Appears In Court For Child Custody Hearing

(credit: CBS)

Frazee, 32, appeared in the courtroom in Teller County Thursday, just days after he was formally charged with Berreth’s murder. Frazee faces five counts, including first-degree murder charges and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.

According to court documents, Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving.

Frazee Charges EMC KUSA KRDO via city pool link frame 43307 Patrick Frazee, Accused Of Murdering Fiancée, Appears In Court For Child Custody Hearing

Patrick Frazee in court on Monday (credit: CBS)

Berreth was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day at Safeway when she handed over her toddler to Frazee, who is the child’s father. Berreth was reported missing Dec. 2 by her mother.

patrick frazee Patrick Frazee, Accused Of Murdering Fiancée, Appears In Court For Child Custody Hearing

Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth (credit: Facebook/Missing Mother – Kelsey Berreth)

Frazee’s mother and sister, Berreth’s parents via telephone, and Teller County Department of Human Services caseworkers were in attendance at Thursday’s hearing. Those involved in the custody case are waiting to review evidence in the criminal case against Frazee.

Patrick Frazee Patrick Frazee, Accused Of Murdering Fiancée, Appears In Court For Child Custody Hearing

(credit: CBS)

The TCDHS kept the child’s temporary physical custody in that of Berreth’s parents. The child’s legal custody continues in that of TCDHS.

MISSING KELSEY BERRETH 6PKG frame 1008 Patrick Frazee, Accused Of Murdering Fiancée, Appears In Court For Child Custody Hearing

Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth (credit: Facebook/Missing Mother – Kelsey Berreth)

Those involved in the custody case also agreed to delay a hearing on a motion filed by Frazee’s mother to intervene in the case. The next hearing in the custody case is Feb. 7.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s