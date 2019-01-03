GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A silly little song Musician John Mayer wrong about toffee from a Colorado company has gone viral. The toffee is made by Enstrom Candies, which is located in Grand Junction.

Mayer is obviously a big fan of the candy. He posted a video on Instragram of his plight = he just can’t stop munching on the toffee. He sings “eat one more then throw the rest away” and “eat one more it couldn’t hurt, tonight my dinner is dessert.”

He then proceeds to dig around in the garbage for any Enstrom’s that still may be available for chomping on.

We all have something we eat and can’t stop eating. That doesn’t exclude rock stars!