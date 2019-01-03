  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grand Junction, John Mayer, Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A silly little song Musician John Mayer wrong about toffee from a Colorado company has gone viral. The toffee is made by Enstrom Candies, which is located in Grand Junction.

65 John Mayer Loves Colorado Companys Toffee So Much, Hell Dig In Trash For It

John Mayer at Red Rocks in 2013 (credit: Michael Martin Photography/AEG Live)

Mayer is obviously a big fan of the candy. He posted a video on Instragram of his plight = he just can’t stop munching on the toffee. He sings “eat one more then throw the rest away” and “eat one more it couldn’t hurt, tonight my dinner is dessert.”

He then proceeds to dig around in the garbage for any Enstrom’s that still may be available for chomping on.

We all have something we eat and can’t stop eating. That doesn’t exclude rock stars!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s