HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A chase ended with a crash early Thursday morning in Douglas County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says deputies were looking into a possible crime at a business in Castle Rock overnight when they saw a smash-and-grab happening at a nearby gun store.

Deputies followed the suspects for several miles. They were driving in a white Impala that was stolen out of Denver and made it to Highlands Ranch, where they crashed at Santa Fe Drive and Town Center Drive at approximately 4 a.m. So far it’s not clear what events led up to the crash.

One person was taken into custody immediately at the scene of the crash and search dogs helped officers track down another suspect. Authorities actively searched for a third suspect for several hours but by daybreak they scaled back the search.

The third suspect could be armed, and the sheriff’s office said on Twitter they will be doing a “thorough investigation” in their attempt to capture that person.

“There was a shotgun in the Impala when it was stolen which is currently unaccounted for. It is unknown if the third suspect is armed at this time,” they tweeted.