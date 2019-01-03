  • CBS4On Air

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A chase ended with a crash early Thursday morning in Douglas County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says deputies were looking into a possible crime at a business in Castle Rock overnight when they saw a smash-and-grab happening at a nearby gun store.

crash1 Gun Store Smash And Grab Suspect At Large After Police Chase

(credit: Douglas County)

Deputies followed the suspects for several miles. They were driving in a white Impala that was stolen out of Denver and made it to Highlands Ranch, where they crashed at Santa Fe Drive and Town Center Drive at approximately 4 a.m. So far it’s not clear what events led up to the crash.

police Gun Store Smash And Grab Suspect At Large After Police Chase

(credit: CBS)

One person was taken into custody immediately at the scene of the crash and search dogs helped officers track down another suspect. Authorities actively searched for a third suspect for several hours but by daybreak they scaled back the search.

The third suspect could be armed, and the sheriff’s office said on Twitter they will be doing a “thorough investigation” in their attempt to capture that person.

“There was a shotgun in the Impala when it was stolen which is currently unaccounted for. It is unknown if the third suspect is armed at this time,” they tweeted.

