FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) — The Town of Frisco is now collecting Christmas trees for a fiery, mid-winter party.

For about two decades, the town has sponsored the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire as an alternative to recycling the trees. This year’s festival will include a DJ and fireworks.

Why, you ask?

“‘Cause it’s more fun,” said Frisco Event Manager Nora Gilbertson. “What better way to end the season? Or get to see your neighbors who’ve been hiding behind their goggles all season?”

Gilbertson said contributed trees and wreaths will need to be stripped of all decorations. No tinsel, garland, tree stands, strands of lights, or (heaven forbid) unopened presents may be dropped off with them.

The trees will be stacked six feet high in a line 30-40 feet in length, Gilbertson said. The town is expecting as many as 3,000 trees in all.

Chili and beverage will be sold at the event. Proceeds will benefit the Summit Nordic Ski Club.

Gilbertson said drop-off is not limited to town residents. Any and all properly stripped trees will be accepted.

The drop-off in front of the Frisco Bay Marina is open 24-7.