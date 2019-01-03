COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Megan O’Grady helped honor the life of a fallen Colorado police officer on Jan. 2 by delivering over a dozen teddy bears to the Adams County Sheriff’s office. These bears are a part of her nonprofit organization with a mission to comfort the loved ones of fallen officers.

The 16 year-old from Florida started Blue Line Bears two years ago after witnessing five Dallas police officers get killed in one shooting. For this daughter of a police officer, she knew how hard it is to console a family who no longer has someone like her father. Since then, she has hand-sewn a teddy bear for every individual family member of fallen officers across the nation.

“I decided to make something that children love and it’s ageless… teddy bears, people still love them when they’re like 80 something, so I wanted to do that people of all ages could love and hold.”

O’Grady doesn’t always get to travel for her presentations but came all the way from Florida to honor the life of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm who was killed in line of duty last year. In the largest single donation for one fallen officer, she delivered 15 Blue Line Bears. O’Grady made one bear for each division of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and three for the family of Gumm. She hoped that this kind gesture would help them get through each day.

These bears have been helpful in comforting the families, and have especially impacted the youngest loved ones of law enforcement. O’Grady said that one child struggled to sleep in her own bed until she received her bear.

“It’s extremely emotional. It’s very, very, impactful, not only for me, but for the family.”

So far, O’Grady has made 450 blue line bears by hand and traveled across 34 states to help families across the nation. The bears each represent the loss of a loved one, but all of them together serve as a reminder of the larger blue line family they’re all a part of.