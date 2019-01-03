  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) -Smart police work led to the arrests of two people in Douglas County in the attempted burglaries of gun stores. One suspect remained on the run Thursday night.

It all began at DCF Guns in Castle Rock. The burglars broke windows, but bars got in their way. Inside a treasure chest of firearms, however the security system did its job setting off an alarm.

smash and grab chase 6pkg frame 0 Gun Stores Targeted, 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Chase

Matthew Gardea at DCF Guns told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “Police did come quickly and calls were put out to the local pd’s and they were investigating some gun stores and saw some perpetrators.”

smash and grab chase 6pkg frame 2037 Gun Stores Targeted, 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Chase

Jackson Creek Armory in Sedalia was one of the stores being checked out. There, a Douglas County deputy spotted people trying to break through the front door. Right next to it is a sign that reads “Come and Get It.”

smash and grab chase 6pkg frame 826 Gun Stores Targeted, 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Chase

The would-be burglars took off up Santa Fe to Town Center Road. That’s where stop sticks were used to bring the car to a crashing halt One person was caught, one got away and third was captured by a police dog.

smash and grab chase 6pkg frame 1182 Gun Stores Targeted, 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Chase

Douglas County Sheriff’s spokesperson Coacha Heyden says the dog used its teeth to collar the suspect, “Our canine did track that person and when did not comply with orders our canine did take him into custody and did bite him.”

smash and grab chase 6pkg frame 1750 Gun Stores Targeted, 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Chase

Coacha Heyden (credit: CBS)

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. The car that was recovered was stolen and not the same one used in the earlier attempted break in. Investigators believe the two burglary attempts are connected.

smash and grab chase 6pkg frame 319 Gun Stores Targeted, 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Chase

At DCF guns, Gardea said despite the attempted theft, he doesn’t feel vulnerable.

smash and grab chase 6pkg frame 623 Gun Stores Targeted, 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Chase

Matthew Gardea (credit: CBS)

“Not really… criminals are going to be criminals. Unfortunately if someone wants to do bad things, they are going to do it. I’m not going to let it determine my feelings or thoughts,” said Gardea.

cain gullardo copy Gun Stores Targeted, 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run After Chase

Cain Gallardo (credit: Douglas County)

Cain Gallardo, 19, is the adult in custody. He is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Rick Sallinger

