HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) -Smart police work led to the arrests of two people in Douglas County in the attempted burglaries of gun stores. One suspect remained on the run Thursday night.

It all began at DCF Guns in Castle Rock. The burglars broke windows, but bars got in their way. Inside a treasure chest of firearms, however the security system did its job setting off an alarm.

Matthew Gardea at DCF Guns told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “Police did come quickly and calls were put out to the local pd’s and they were investigating some gun stores and saw some perpetrators.”

Jackson Creek Armory in Sedalia was one of the stores being checked out. There, a Douglas County deputy spotted people trying to break through the front door. Right next to it is a sign that reads “Come and Get It.”

The would-be burglars took off up Santa Fe to Town Center Road. That’s where stop sticks were used to bring the car to a crashing halt One person was caught, one got away and third was captured by a police dog.

Douglas County Sheriff’s spokesperson Coacha Heyden says the dog used its teeth to collar the suspect, “Our canine did track that person and when did not comply with orders our canine did take him into custody and did bite him.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. The car that was recovered was stolen and not the same one used in the earlier attempted break in. Investigators believe the two burglary attempts are connected.

At DCF guns, Gardea said despite the attempted theft, he doesn’t feel vulnerable.

“Not really… criminals are going to be criminals. Unfortunately if someone wants to do bad things, they are going to do it. I’m not going to let it determine my feelings or thoughts,” said Gardea.

Cain Gallardo, 19, is the adult in custody. He is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.