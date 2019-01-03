COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s two biggest metro areas have landed in the Top 15 in WalletHub’s list of “Best Places to Find a Job” in the United States. Colorado Springs ranks fifth overall and Denver ranks No. 13.

The study looked at 182 different American cities and analyzed the job market and socio-economics of each one. Colorado Springs came in at No. 1 for highest employment growth and No. 6 for job market rank. Denver’s job market rank was No. 13.

WalletHub released the study on Thursday with the knowledge that at the start of the new year, many people will make finding a new job a New Year’s resolution. They said now is a good time to embark on such an effort as unemployment is exceedingly low across the country and the hiring rate is high.

Kurt Kraiger, a psychology professor at Colorado State University, was one of the experts WalletHub asked to provide perspective. Here’s what he said job seekers should be aware of:

“A lot of has been written about the declining value of a college degree, and despite being a university professor as my “day job,” I tend to agree. Employers are increasingly looking to hire for discrete skills (e.g., programming) than broader degrees. Looking out five to ten years, we should see an increasing number of existing jobs replaced and significantly augmented with automation and artificial intelligence. However, we will also see a redefining of so-called “blue-collar jobs” and movement of jobs from manufacturing to healthcare and services.”