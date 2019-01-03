LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Chris Cumsille has pleaded guilty to killing a mother and little boy in a 2017 accident in Lakewood. The 46-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including child abuse resulting in death and vehicular homicide.

Cumsille was accused of being under the influence of marijuana when he smashed into the car of Anna Huffman, 43, and her 3 year-old son, Jason, in November 2017. Investigators said his truck was traveling at about 56 mph at the time of impact and he never hit the brakes.

Huffman and her son were stopped at a red light inside their minivan when the driver of a truck, later identified as Cumsille, rear-ended them and caused a chain reaction with four other vehicles. While Huffman was killed in the crash, her son was seriously injured and taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado where he later died.

Cumsille had 16 traffic violations and prosecutors in Jefferson County charged him with 10 counts including vehicular homicide in the deadly crash at Alameda Avenue and Oak Street. He also voluntarily submitted a blood test which revealed marijuana in his system, but the charge was later dropped.

An arrest affidavit stated that he told investigators he blacked out and didn’t remember what happened. He was later released on a $20,000 bond.

He could get up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.