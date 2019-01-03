DENVER (CBS4) — A missing 7-year-old boy was found dead in a storage unit in Denver just before Christmas. Now a woman believed to be his mother is being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death.

On Dec. 23, police were led to a storage unit at 5005 E. Evans Ave. Inside, officers found the body of a male child.

On Jan. 2, Elisha Pankey turned herself into Denver police. She is believed to be the mother of the missing boy but the body has not been officially identified by the office of the Medical Examiner. Investigators have not released the cause of death and manner of death.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Pankey or her 7-year-old son to please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).