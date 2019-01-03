DENVER (CBS4) — Netflix is issuing a warning after it’s psychological horror film “Bird Box” sparked a dangerous challenge being spread on social media.

“Can’t believe I have to say this,” the tweet begins. “PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE.”

In “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock stars as a woman who tries to protect herself and a small group of people from a mysterious entity that drives anyone who sees it to commit suicide. To protect themselves, they block out windows and wear blindfolds if forced to go outside.

The movie’s premise has sparked an internet challenge, with people filming themselves trying to perform all kinds of tasks blindfolded — from mundane tasks like climbing stairs or maneuvering around their homes to driving a car.

Needless to say, people are getting hurt.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Netflix revealed last week that more than 45 million accounts streamed the psychological horror film in its first week of release, but there are some questions about how they calculated that figure.

‘Bird Box’ began streaming worldwide on December 21 and the success has spurred some epic memes.

