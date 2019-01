AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– After voters in Aurora decided to get rid of red light cameras at intersections, the cameras are coming down. Voters cast their ballots in November.

A total of 14 cameras at 10 intersections have been turned off and crews will remove them soon.

The Aurora Police Department is reassigning five staff members who worked with those cameras.

The red light cameras generated more than $2 million in fines for the City of Aurora in one year.